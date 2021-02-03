City sees reduction in utility accounts that became delinquent during pandemic

There were 502 utility discontinuations in January after the city warned residents they would resume the practice for outstanding overdue accounts at the new year.

Rapid City officials announced in October that it would resume discontinuing utility services after stopping the practice in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, there were about 2,900 residential and commercial customers who had a total balance of about $600,000. Public Works director Dale Tech said the balance is now below $125,000.

“It looks like we’re getting back on track to similar levels prior to the pandemic,” he said Wednesday. “It’s been a great opportunity. I think the city went above and beyond for the nine months or little over nine months that we allowed people to take care of themselves, take care of their families and not have to worry about utility service, at least water, sewer and garbage in Rapid City.”

The city offered a payment plan to assist account holders. Tech said about 12 people took advantage of the program.

He said people are still getting their feet under them and getting caught up.