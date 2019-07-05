Rapid City issued the second highest number of building permits for the month of June since 2014.
According to city figures, 343 permits were issued last month with an estimated total valuation of $11.2 million.
Overall, however, fewer permits have been issued in 2019 compared to this time last year. In the past six months, 1,442 permits were issued with a total valuation of $96.2 million compared to the 1,851 permits that were issued in the first half of 2018. Roughly 100 more permits were issued in the first halves of 2017 and 2016 as well.
Among the major projects that were permitted last month is the construction of a Discount Tire location at 825 N. Creek Dr. that carries an estimated valuation of $1. million. A copy of June's building permit report shows that Halle Properties, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based entity that operates the tire retailer, paid $14,810 in permitting fees for the project.
DZI Construction Services, which according to its website is headquartered in Missouri, will be the contractor on the job, according to the report.
Other major commercial projects that were approved last month include the developments of a retail facility at 931 Eglin St. and a physical therapy and wellness center at 3808 Sheridan Lake Rd.
The so-called "retail shell" has a valuation of $838,000. Hodges Enterprises of South Dakota, the project's developer, paid about $8,000 in permitting fees, per last month's report. The entity will be going with Dean Kurtz Construction of Rapid City as its contractor.
June's building report lists Serenity Springs Partners, an entity owned by individuals in Aberdeen, as the recipient of the permit for the wellness center project, which will redevelop the vacant Serenity Springs Funeral Home. The principal owner of About You Physical Therapy, a local practice with locations at 5622 Sheridan Lake Rd. and 2822 Jackson Blvd., spoke with the Rapid City Journal about their plans to remake the space in March.
Permit valuations for the project total $49,000 with fees of $5,000. The report shows that a local outfit, Moutaintop Construction, will be the contractor for the job.
Major residential projects that were permitted in June include a single family dwelling with an attached garage on Caroustie Court with an estimated value of $539,290 and another unit of similar scope on Medicine Ride Road valued at $310,735.