City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hours of operation for other city facilities and services during Thanksgiving week include:

  • Solid Waste: Normal trash collection on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday's collection is set for Wednesday, leave out until collected. The landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
  • Rapid Transit: Services will be suspended Thursday and Friday.
  • Rapid City Public Libraries: The downtown library at 610 Quincy Street and the north library at 10 Van Buren Street will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday. With the extended school break, the downtown library will host Disney's Frozen Jr. Story Time with the Cherry Street Players from 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Rushmore Plaza Civic Center: The facility will be closed Thursday and will open Friday at noon for Friday and weekend events.
  • Roosevelt Swim Center: The swim center is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will host open swim hours Monday through Friday from 1-8:45 p.m. and will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Friday with no land or water fitness classes either day.
  • Roosevelt Ice Arena: The facility will be closed Thanksgiving Day. With the extended school break, the facility will host public skate hours Thanksgiving week from 2:45-5 p.m. this Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
  • Rapid City Regional Airport: The airport will be open Thanksgiving with administrative offices closed both Thursday and Friday.
  • Rapid City Police and Fire departments: RCPD and RCFD will operate regular shifts Thanksgiving Day. Administrative offices for both departments will be closed Thursday and Friday.
