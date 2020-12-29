 Skip to main content
City services change for New Year's Day, resume after the holiday
City services change for New Year's Day, resume after the holiday

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Some city services are changing this week due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

The city announced Rapid Transit Services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride, will not be in operation Friday. Services will resume normal operating schedules Saturday.

Trash and recycling pickup is also being adjusted this week. Collections for Tuesday through Friday will be completed a day earlier, and residents should leave their trash out until it’s collected.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed New Year’s Day.

Residents who would like a reminder of adjusted collection can sign up for email reminders at www.rapidcityrecycles.org 

