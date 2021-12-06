City sets building permit record, expects to reach $400 million by end of 2021

Rapid City surpassed its previous building permit valuation record at the end of November, the city announced Friday.

At the end of November, the city issued 3,910 building permits with an 11-month total valuation of $362,122,322. The city issued 235 building permits in November with a valuation total of $34.8 million.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said Monday that the city is seeing an annual increase in the number of building permit and development applications.

She said in her 26 years with the city, there was growth from 2005 to 2008 that pushed staff to their limits. It slowed down for a while, but has been growing again.

"We have now surged past those numbers, and we continue to see an increase an all of these applications on a monthly basis," Fisher said.

The highest valued building permit was issued to Community Enhancement VII with Scull Construction as the contractor with the valuation at $14.1 million for the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at 2165 Promise Road. It's followed by the permit for the Crisis Stabilization Unit for Pennington County with RCS Construction for $5.3 million.

Fisher said growth is happening throughout the city, although the south, east and north allow for more growth while the west side is constrained due to a utility boundary and higher elevation.

"The good news is that the distribution of commercial and residential seems to be equally throughout those three areas of the community," she said. "We do have adopted and approved industrial corridors and we will continue to see that type of development within those limited areas."

Jasmine Berg, Building Permit Tech with Building Services, said single family residential permits set a record with 253 permits this year. Last year the city issued 241.

Berg said there are 28 new apartment buildings being worked on in rapid City right now, which is equal to 762 new apartment units, which is the highest ever for the city in units.

Fisher said she anticipates reaching the $400 million mark in the next few weeks and that the city is seeing sustainable development.

"Even though we do have interest from out of town, it's the local developers, the ones that we work with on a regular basis, that seemed to always put us over the top," she said.

There are three permits in December that have a combined valuation of about $16.4 million issued to CR Lloyd Associates with Lloyd Construction Company for 36-unit and 72-unit apartment complexes on Shelby Avenue.

Other top permits for the city in November include a $4,916,994 issued to Wausau Supply Company with JMC Inc as the contractor for the additions at 3356 Dyess Avenue. There were 17 other permits issued for residential structures with a combined valuation of $5,270,812.

