 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City sets new record in sales tax receipts for 2021

  • 0
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City set a new record in sales tax receipts for 2021 overall and in December, the city announced Monday.

The city had a total sales tax of $36,085,909, which is 19% higher than the 2020 total of $30.321 million, the previous record-setting year.

December saw $3.36 million in sales tax, the fifth month where the city surpassed a $3 million total for the year, and the sixth time within 13 months. The city first passed the $3 million mark in December 2020.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the trend throughout the year was increased spending. He said the high numbers for building permit valuations helps in that money is being turned over with construction workers, plumbers and electricians. 

Shoemaker said December sales tax typically looks good with spending for the holiday season and the Lakota Nation Invitational. Without the LNI in December 2020, the city still met the $3 million mark. It only added to December 2021's numbers.

People are also reading…

"It was a great way to cap off the year," he said. "We go back to saying it's a snapshot in time. We don't have any indication of what 2022 is going to look like."

Every month in 2021 eclipsed 2020's and 2019's sales tax receipts starting out the gate with $2,361,588 in January.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

Of course the gun range passed — what did you expect? It’s South Dakota, where guns, abortion and bathroom choices reign supreme. Now actually…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 24

Your Two Cents for Feb. 24

We should be glad that the residential dumping fees that the mayor and Solid Waste proposed one year ago didn't get passed. Otherwise, we woul…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News