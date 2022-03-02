City sets new record in sales tax receipts for 2021

Rapid City set a new record in sales tax receipts for 2021 overall and in December, the city announced Monday.

The city had a total sales tax of $36,085,909, which is 19% higher than the 2020 total of $30.321 million, the previous record-setting year.

December saw $3.36 million in sales tax, the fifth month where the city surpassed a $3 million total for the year, and the sixth time within 13 months. The city first passed the $3 million mark in December 2020.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the trend throughout the year was increased spending. He said the high numbers for building permit valuations helps in that money is being turned over with construction workers, plumbers and electricians.

Shoemaker said December sales tax typically looks good with spending for the holiday season and the Lakota Nation Invitational. Without the LNI in December 2020, the city still met the $3 million mark. It only added to December 2021's numbers.

"It was a great way to cap off the year," he said. "We go back to saying it's a snapshot in time. We don't have any indication of what 2022 is going to look like."

Every month in 2021 eclipsed 2020's and 2019's sales tax receipts starting out the gate with $2,361,588 in January.

