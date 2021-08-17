 Skip to main content
City solid waste accepting tires for disposal

Rapid City Landfill Tires

A pile of tires sit at the Rapid City Landfill in October 2018, the last time the city hosted a tire disposal event.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City

Rapid City residents will be able to dispose of their used and unwanted tires for free at the city landfill for one week.

The landfill will accept tires from Sept. 27-Oct. 2. 

Tire disposal is typically $240 per ton. 

The city last hosted the tire disposal event in 2018 and received 341 tons, or about 28,000 tires. 

There is no limit to the number of tires that can be dropped off by residents.

Landfill hours are 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill is located at 5555 SD-79 S.

For more information, people can contact the Solid Waste Division at 605-355-3496.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

