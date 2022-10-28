City Streets Division prepares for winter

Although Old Man Winter hasn't yet made his long-term appearance in Rapid City, crews are busy preparing the city's equipment and materials to handle the inevitable snow and slick streets.

City Streets Superintendent Dale Pfeifle said the streets division has spent the warmer months double-checking the fleet of snow removal vehicles. Pfeifle said Rapid City has 25 snow plow trucks, two brine trucks with a plow fitting, three brine pickup trucks for hilly terrain, and 15 dump trucks that can be fitted with snow removal equipment.

Pfeifle said for the past several years, Rapid City changed models to pre-treat roads prior to a known snow event to make the removal process easier and safer.

"We've got two, 2,000-gallon pre-treat systems that we've acquired over the past two years," he said. "They are 1,850-gallon tanks and when we use 75 gallons per lane-mile, they will treat approximately 26.6 miles of road. That is before a snowstorm, which helps us keep the ice and the root of that snow from sticking. That helps us to keep the streets safer for everybody."

In addition to the equipment, the city also maintains a large supply of salt and magnesium chloride to treat the roads. Pfeifle said that includes 10,000 tons of salt on hand.

"Salt will quit working by itself at 15 degrees (Fahrenheit). That's why we have to add the magnesium chloride to it and that comes off as a pre-wet system so we don't waste it," he said.

Pfeifle said crews also are mindful of the cost to treat roads and the environmental impact salt and magnesium chloride have. He said the Streets Division works to minimize negative impact to freshwater fisheries like Rapid Creek.

During a snow event, Pfeifle said they usually pre-treat arterial roads three days prior. Once a snowstorm hits, crews are out monitoring and clearing roads as quickly as weather will allow. He said crew shifts will overlap to make sure the roads are handled.

"There's always somebody here. There's always somebody available for the (police department), fire, ambulance, whatever issues that might arise," Pfeifle said. "We've learned a lot over the years on where we need to be, where our problem areas are, and those are the ones that we're trying to address with the pre-treat."

Pfeifle said his department just wants everyone to be safe during a winter storm and to be able to get places when necessary.

"I say it all the time and I will say it again. Don't drive the speed limit, drive the road conditions," he said.

He also cautioned drivers to be mindful of other drivers as well. He said some might be new to snow, or might have just received their driver's license.

"Just be courteous, take your time, get up early and slow down," he said.

Pfeifle said that when a driver sees a snow plow working to stay back and "don't crowd the plow." He said crews work from the center line of the road to the curb line. When a driver sees a row of trucks, they should slow down and not try to pass.

"Everybody wants to get in front of them so they try to cut between. We don't want that to happen because we don't want someone to get into a wreck," he said. "We understand that it's an inconvenience, but we can't stop and let everybody through. We'd never get done."

Rapid City has several snow routes that are taken care of first. A map of those routes and additional information is available on the city's website.