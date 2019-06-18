Rapid City's retooled plan for downtown parking management began to take effect on Monday with the launch of its new on-street parking permit program.
The city is now accepting applications for the permits, which will allow one to park only on a specific block at a cost of $30 a month.
"We had a handful of people sign up for permits yesterday already," city Long-Range Planner Sarah Hanzel told reporters on Tuesday.
Approved permits are said to be valid beginning Monday, June 24. Permit zones will be located on Main Street and St. Joseph streets from East Boulevard to Fifth Street, Kansas City Street from First Street to West Boulevard, Quincy Street from Fifth Street to West Boulevard and parts of Mount Rushmore Road and Sixth, Seventh and Apolda streets, all of which will also have free two-hour parking spots.
The installation of new downtown parking meters will begin June 24 as well.
Both the meters and the permit program are part of a sweeping and somewhat controversial set of changes to downtown parking regulations that the Rapid City Council approved in May. Proposals for parking regulations that encouraged greater turnover had been in the works for longer than a year and started to snowball in February after the city approved a $700,000 deal with IPS Group, the San Diego-based company that will provide the meters.
The installation of the meters drew fire from some downtown business owners who felt they posed a threat to their livelihoods. Some took further issue with a proposed hike in fines for motorists who either let their meters expire or who over-parked in free hourly spaces. City staff ultimately reneged on the latter and suggested setting that fine at $15, higher than its former rate of $10 but lower than the $25 rate first suggested.
Hanzel said that the deployment of the 620 new meters along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets should wrap up early in July. She said that the cost of their installation is included in the agreement approved in February. They will accept payment by coin, card and mobile app, charging 25 cents for 15 minutes of time with a $1 minimum for card users. All will sport a button that, when pushed, grants a user 15 free minutes of parking.
City officials estimate that the meters will pull in $2.5 million in revenue over their first five years of use.
Hanzel confirmed that meter heads will be mounted on the metal posts that have recently appeared along downtown sidewalks. No traffic or sidewalk closures will be necessary for them to be put in place, she said.
Meanwhile, city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said that applicants to the new Parking Advisory Committee are already being vetted. He said that Mayor Steve Allender is expected to submit the names of his tentative appointees to the seven-person board to the city council for confirmation next month.