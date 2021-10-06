City to accept household waste, hold food drive on Oct. 16

Rapid City residents will be able to dispose of household waste at the city's annual disposal event.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The city's Solid Waste Division will accept household chemicals like pesticides, transmission fluid, oil-based paint and paint thinner on Oct. 16 at the Central States Fairgrounds.

Business and commercial items will not be accepted. Ammunition and explosives, agricultural chemicals, e-waste, medical waste, lead acid batteries, tires and clean and used oil will not be accepted.

The city last hosted the event in October 2019 and received a little more than 2,500 gallons of hazardous material, Solid Waste Division outreach coordinator Ria Harper said.

This year's event will include a food drive. All non-perishable food items will go to Feeding South Dakota. Harper said the city had the food drive in 2019 as well and received about 1,900 pounds of nonperishable items and $400 in cash donations.

"The Household Hazardous Waste collection is free event and we wanted to look for a way to give back in the community," she said.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Acceptable items for disposal include: pesticides, herbicides, insect sprays/strips, pool chemicals, flea powder, fertilizer, rodent killer, antifreeze, brake fluid, transmission fluid, mothballs, gasoline treatment, radiator flush fluid, roofing tar/asphalt, kitchen cleaners, photo chemicals, chemistry/art supplies, rust proofer, oil-based paint, latex pain, paint thinner, degreasers/solvents, wood preserve, stain/varnish, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, mercury, and acid/fluids/carburetor cleaner.

