 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to accept household waste, hold food drive on Oct. 16
top story

City to accept household waste, hold food drive on Oct. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
050914-fea-waste1 (copy)

The city will host its annual household waste event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Central States Fairground.

 Journal Photo illustration file

Rapid City residents will be able to dispose of household waste at the city's annual disposal event.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The city's Solid Waste Division will accept household chemicals like pesticides, transmission fluid, oil-based paint and paint thinner on Oct. 16 at the Central States Fairgrounds. 

Business and commercial items will not be accepted. Ammunition and explosives, agricultural chemicals, e-waste, medical waste, lead acid batteries, tires and clean and used oil will not be accepted. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city last hosted the event in October 2019 and received a little more than 2,500 gallons of hazardous material, Solid Waste Division outreach coordinator Ria Harper said.

This year's event will include a food drive. All non-perishable food items will go to Feeding South Dakota. Harper said the city had the food drive in 2019 as well and received about 1,900 pounds of nonperishable items and $400 in cash donations.

"The Household Hazardous Waste collection is free event and we wanted to look for a way to give back in the community," she said.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Acceptable items for disposal include: pesticides, herbicides, insect sprays/strips, pool chemicals, flea powder, fertilizer, rodent killer, antifreeze, brake fluid, transmission fluid, mothballs, gasoline treatment, radiator flush fluid, roofing tar/asphalt, kitchen cleaners, photo chemicals, chemistry/art supplies, rust proofer, oil-based paint, latex pain, paint thinner, degreasers/solvents, wood preserve, stain/varnish, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, mercury, and acid/fluids/carburetor cleaner.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Glad Gov. Noem can toss $200,000 of taxpayer money to cover up wrongdoing in pushing job opportunities for her daughter. South Dakota really i…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 2
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 2

The problem with Rapid City streets is the allocation of street money to new developments and not existing streets. The folks with money get t…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: See extent of Auburn Fire from the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News