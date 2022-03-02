City to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1972 Flood

Survivors of the 1972 Flood, family members and community members will be able to share how they'd like the 50th anniversary of the flood to be commemorated next week.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city's Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee is working on events for the 50th anniversary centered around the theme "Remember, Honor, Commemorate."

About 15 inches of rain fell in about six hours near Nemo and more than 10 inches fell over 60 square miles June 9, 1972. The water and debris caused the Canyon Lake dam to fail and the tide swept down Rapid Creek through Rapid City. The flash flood left 238 people dead and 3,057 injured.

The city will host two open houses for community members to share their input. The open houses will be from 6-8 p.m. March 10 at the Journey Museum and Learning Center and 2-4 p.m. March 11 at the Helen Hoyt Room in the Rapid City Public Library.

Shoemaker said events are being planned for the anniversary week, including a memorial bike ride and memorial walk through the Parks and Recreation department, a presentation by former Mayor Don Barnett, a website that will have interactive components, and a story board that will be permanently hosted in a corridor of The Monument.

Troy Kilpatrick, Executive Director of the Journey Museum and Learning Center, said the museum will have a soft opening in May for a months-long exhibit about the flood and the city's recovery from it in the Stanford Adelstein Gallery.

He said this will be the museum's largest exhibit to tell the most comprehensive story of the flood. He said it will be available to view at no cost.

Kilpatrick said the museum hopes to tell the classic timeline story of what occurred, recognize the lives lost in the community, the formal and informal leadership in the community, and help the community heal from it.

"People need to understand how things have gotten better because of that difficult experience," he said. "We'll put this into a term of acknowledging the somber experience, but because Rapid City persevered, it's a better place today for all of the community because of this."

Kilpatrick said museum staff members have spoken with the 9/11 Museum and Oklahoma City Bombing Museum to understand how to properly tell the truth of the events of the flood while also healing throughout those conversations.

Senior librarian Sam Slocum said the library has two definitive things planned for the commemoration including a podcast and an oral history.

Slocum said the first episode will release in April and different parts will be released up until the anniversary. The oral history will include interviews the week of the anniversary. She said the library hopes to interview people who survived the flood or lived in Rapid City during the time. Recordings will be saved and preserved on the library's website.

"We've been working on collecting history of the flood as long as I've been working here, it's been decades," she said. "We have photographs, documents and memories that we have available in archives and on our website."

She said input from community members will help determine other events the library plans.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

