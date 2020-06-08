City to consider spending $700K for landfill master plan that will look at rates, services

The Rapid City Public Works Committee is expected to discuss Tuesday spending nearly $700,000 on a long-term master plan for solid-waste management as the city grapples with a $6.6 million budget shortfall.
The committee meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Among the agenda items is a vote to authorize the mayor and finance officer to sign a $698,680 agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering of Sioux Falls for the master plan study.
If approved by the Public Works Committee, the full City Council will take up the matter on June 15.
According to documents from the city, the nearly $700,000 for the study would be taken from the city's capital improvement fund — which faces a $2 million projected shortfall.
The pending agreement with Burns & McDonnell includes project management and communications, cost of service analysis and planning, studies on landfill services, a study on the "Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost Facility," solid waste collection services, a business strategy and implementation plan, and producing a master plan report to the city.
If the agreement is approved, the contract would begin June 22 and the final master plan report would be submitted by May 31, 2021. The master plan would be in effect for five years.
As the city government budget is still reeling from the economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Steve Allender proposed cutting $6.6 million from the budget, including $2 million from the capital improvement fund.
As part of the cuts, the budget proposal calls for eliminating or delaying a street sweeper wash facility, a road salt storage facility on the west side of Rapid City, an asphalt project at Rapid City Fire Station 1, repairs to cemetery roads and irrigation, repairing some parking lots at city parks, the parks master plan and signage project, bridge improvements, new and upgraded security cameras at city parks, remodeling or rebuilding city park restrooms to make them compliant to the Americans With Disabilities Act, and replacing a stone wall along Canyon Lake Drive.
The City Council will take on the final reading of the proposed budget cuts at the Monday meeting.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
