City to consider spending $700K for landfill master plan that will look at rates, services

The Rapid City Public Works Committee is expected to discuss Tuesday spending nearly $700,000 on a long-term master plan for solid-waste management as the city grapples with a $6.6 million budget shortfall.

The committee meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Among the agenda items is a vote to authorize the mayor and finance officer to sign a $698,680 agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering of Sioux Falls for the master plan study.

If approved by the Public Works Committee, the full City Council will take up the matter on June 15.

According to documents from the city, the nearly $700,000 for the study would be taken from the city's capital improvement fund — which faces a $2 million projected shortfall.

The pending agreement with Burns & McDonnell includes project management and communications, cost of service analysis and planning, studies on landfill services, a study on the "Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost Facility," solid waste collection services, a business strategy and implementation plan, and producing a master plan report to the city.

If the agreement is approved, the contract would begin June 22 and the final master plan report would be submitted by May 31, 2021. The master plan would be in effect for five years.