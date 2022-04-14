City to expand water reclamation facility with state loan, grant that totals $145 million

Rapid City received $145 million of the $183 million awarded to West River communities by the state Board of Water and Natural Resources on Wednesday.

The money, $101.5 million comes as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and $43.5 million from an American Rescue Plan Act grant, will be used to expand the South Water Reclamation Facility and decommission the north plant. The plants are next to each other in east Rapid City. The loan terms are 2% interest for 20 years.

Operations Management Engineer Eddie Lopez said the city will expand the aeration basin, add additional clarifiers, and update the solids handling capacity for the plant. He said construction could begin by fall 2022 and the full project would finish around spring 2026.

Assistant Public Works Director Stacey Titus said it’s going to be a continuous project. He said the project is based on a facility plan that was completed in 2016, and will also be sized to meet the needs for the city and region in growth up until 2045. He said the city estimates about another 43,000 in population base for the treatment facility.

The project could be completed in about four phases, and the city plans to continue services during construction, Titus said.

He said the replacement is necessary since the existing plant was built in 1967, and it keeps the city in compliance with its permits.

“Even though operations has done an excellent job of maintaining the facility — it’s lasted 10-12 years longer than it was designed for — we can’t get spare parts anymore,” Titus said. “The equipment, the technology, everything is basically tired, the plant is worn out and we need to get it replaced because we can’t provide the maintenance anymore, we can’t get spare parts and things like that.”

Water Reclamation Superintendent David Van Cleave said the new facilities will be less mechanical with the new design, so there will not be as much traditional maintenance work that goes on. He said there will be more emphasis on the biology of the plants and changing conditions so the biology can do a better job of treating the wastewater to meet current regulations.

Titus said the timing was “about perfect” for the funding. He said the original project was going to be completed in multiple phases over 10 years.

“With the stimulus money that came about through the federal government, it allows us to package this as one project at this time,” he said.

He said the cost of service for wastewater and water is funded by ratepayers. Within the existing rate pay structure there is a bonding capacity or a debt service component, and the size of the project calls for the department to look at those options to repay the loan.

Titus said, though, that the city would look at the cost of service across the board for not only the project but other capital projects as well.

“Inflation has been a factor here lately, cost of providing service is going up and we need to take a look at that, so there will be an analysis in the next year that’s going to take a look at that overall for the entire utility, water and wastewater both,” he said.

Titus said there will be some smaller, expensive projects in the queue at the facility to complete ongoing maintenance and security projects, but are not included in the overall funding.

