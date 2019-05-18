Rapid City's Community Development Department is hosting a Builders Roundtable at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the third floor conference room of the City/School Administration Center.
The one-hour session is open to the public as well as builders and will include an informal discussion on issues that include building and energy codes and permit fees.
"This is an opportunity for city staff and local builders to engage in discussion and to share input and insights on items of importance," said Ken Young, Community Development director.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 394-4120.