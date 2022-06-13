City to monitor pool facilities under staff shortages

Some city pools and feature may close throughout the summer due to staffing shortages.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city will monitor staffing day-to-day to make the best decisions.

"Our priority is to make sure we are operating as safely and adequately with the personnel we need," Shoemaker said.

He said that may mean a diving board or a slide may not be available for use some days.

The city announced the 50-meter outdoor pool at Roosevelt Swim Center was closed Sunday due to staff shortages. Shoemaker said the outdoor pool closed to better utilize the resources for the indoor facility.

There are 103 part-time lifeguards that work for Rapid City Parks and Recreation. Shoemaker said there was much interest in the lifeguarding classes this year, but some people may not pass the course. He said many lifeguards can come from that class, but some also return year-to-year. He also said illnesses and summer vacations play a role in staffing.

The 50-meter outdoor pool at Roosevelt Park opens at 8 a.m. while other city swim facilities open around noon. Shoemaker said the best way to stay informed on the facilities is to call and ask, and to visit the Rapid City Aquatics social media pages.

