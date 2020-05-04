City to refinance 2013 sales tax bonds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even while the nation's economy is reeling from the impact of COVID-19, the municipal bond market is good news for cities looking to restructure their debt because of historically low interest rates.

Monday night, the Rapid City Council voted to refinance $15.175 million in sales tax revenue bonds from 2013 to take advantage of the low interest rates.

The city's Chief Financial Officer Pauline Sumption said the refinancing is expected to save the city $808,291.12 in interest payments through 2033.

"By refinancing this, the bonds will still pay off in 20 years, so in 2033 they will be paid in full. This will bring the annual payments down by about $75,000 a year, saving the city approximately $800,000 over the life of the bond," Sumption said.

The historically low interest municipal bond market and the fallout of the coronavirus has investors skiddish, although that is a temporary benefit to cities.

According to a March study by the Brookings Institution, those low interest rates cities are paying for financing debt is likely to increase as investors are pulling out of the municipal bond market.