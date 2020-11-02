City to start mailing utility cut-off notices this week to 2,900 customers

Notification letters to 2,900 delinquent Rapid City utility customers will be sent starting this week reminding customers to pay their bill or face losing water service in January.

The city suspended utility shut-offs in March during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Works Director Dale Tech said 2,900 residential and commercial accounts are in arrears to the tune of $600,000.

"Our water utility and our sold waste and sewer utility are rate-funded, so those costs are spread among our customers," Tech said Monday. "We are a nonprofit business and we have to keep our costs in check. Certainly, this has had an effect to our utilities from a financial impact.

"There's been an impact on our customers, as well, and we're trying to be as accommodating as possible."

That customer impact has been on the forefront of Tech's mind. Rapid City is one of the last communities in South Dakota to make the decision to reinstate utility disconnections for nonpayment, he said.