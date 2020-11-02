City to start mailing utility cut-off notices this week to 2,900 customers

Notification letters to 2,900 delinquent Rapid City utility customers will be sent starting this week reminding customers to pay their bill or face losing water service in January.
The city suspended utility shut-offs in March during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Works Director Dale Tech said 2,900 residential and commercial accounts are in arrears to the tune of $600,000.
"Our water utility and our sold waste and sewer utility are rate-funded, so those costs are spread among our customers," Tech said Monday. "We are a nonprofit business and we have to keep our costs in check. Certainly, this has had an effect to our utilities from a financial impact.
"There's been an impact on our customers, as well, and we're trying to be as accommodating as possible."
That customer impact has been on the forefront of Tech's mind. Rapid City is one of the last communities in South Dakota to make the decision to reinstate utility disconnections for nonpayment, he said.
"Most of the other utilities that have done the same practice, typically did it for three months and then went back to regular business. As far as we know, there is only one other community, and that's Spearfish, that is on the same time frame we are," Tech said. "It's time for us to return to some normalcy in our utilities and that's why we're moving ahead in this fashion."
Tech said most of the 2,900 utility customers impacted by this decision are a month past due, but a "handful" of customers owe for the entire nine-month time period. Late fees have also been accrued on these accounts.
For a family of four, Tech said the average utility billing is anywhere from $50 per month to $100 per month. Commercial account balances are substantially higher, but Tech was unable to provide specifics on how many commercial accounts are impacted by the reinstatement of utility cut-offs.
The city will provide exemptions to residential customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but customers will need to complete an application and submit documentation to the utility department, Tech said.
"The exemptions include people who have suffered a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, if they are unable to work because of a child care closure, if they have been advised by a doctor to shelter at home, or if they are a member of a vulnerable population," he said.
For financial hardship, the city will accept statements from employers, unemployment documentation, proof of COVID-19 related medical or funeral expenses, and other documentation that shows financial risk.
Tech said the vulnerable population includes people who are at an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus, such as a cancer patient, those with heart conditions, or weakened immune systems among others.
The notifications sent to utility customers will include information on the exemption form and how to contact the city for payment arrangements. All of those must be made prior to Jan. 4, Tech said.
"After that date, disconnections will begin if we don't have word back from the customer," he said. "We want to give utility customers as much notice as possible and give them options to get caught up on the bill."
The disconnections will begin the week of Jan. 4 and go throughout the month on a staggered basis, Tech said.
"It's based on when the customer's billing cycle begins. We have them staggered over four different bill dates throughout the month, so not everyone who is still past due in January will get cut-off on the same day," he said.
The application for an exemption is on the city's website. Those who need financial assistance can also contact 211 for information on local, county and state resources.
CARES Act funding is also being made available to assist those with housing and utility expenses. Residents who owe past-due rent, mortgage or utilities because of a particular loss due to the pandemic may be eligible.
According to the Helpline Center website, funding is based on those with need and has a $1,500 maximum per month.
For more information about their accounts, residents can contact the city’s utility billing at 605-394-4125 and email utility.billing@rcgov.org. They can also download the form online.
— Journal reporter Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
