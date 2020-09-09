City to take legal action against Ridegstone Mobile Home Park owner

In an Aug. 26 press conference, Allender said not fixing the service line puts not only the residents of Ridgestone Mobile Home Park at risk but other city residents as well.

In the release, Williams said the city requires an engineered plan for the construction of a surface structure, dedicated electrical service and heat for the structure. This would allow the line to come out of the ground to be metered and a backflow prevention device installed. The line would then go back underground to supply water to residents, he said.

"I believe the meter vault (manhole) is inherently safer from natural and unnatural risks," Williams said. "The justification for the abandonment of the simple brilliance of the manhole for this Rube Goldberg contraption is safety."

Williams also said he would gladly install individual backflow preventers at every residence in the park at his own expense, and that there would be a risk to move the line from its low pressure to a high pressure main due to the age and depth of the water lines in for the park.