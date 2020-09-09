City to take legal action against Ridgestone Mobile Home Park owner

The Rapid City Council voted to take legal action to resolve the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park issue during its Tuesday meeting following the executive session.
Councilors voted unanimously to pursue legal action.
Mayor Steve Allender wrote a letter Aug. 25 asking the council to support legal action against the park and owner Rand Williams citing his lack of compliance to a Feb. 4 agreement regarding a “highly corroded” water service line.
The lawsuit would force Williams to comply with the agreement, but Allender said at an Aug. 26 press conference that it would take time. The city could also discontinue water service for the park.
“This will be effective but will potentially make victims out of the residents of Mr. Williams’ mobile home park,” he said in his letter to the council.
Williams responded to the council's actions through a press release and said he still hasn't received the mayor's comments to the council.
Williams has said he doesn’t believe the service line is the real issue and proposed multiple remedies that the city has rejected. City officials have said none of the proposed ideas would comply with city and public works standards.
In an Aug. 26 press conference, Allender said not fixing the service line puts not only the residents of Ridgestone Mobile Home Park at risk but other city residents as well.
In the release, Williams said the city requires an engineered plan for the construction of a surface structure, dedicated electrical service and heat for the structure. This would allow the line to come out of the ground to be metered and a backflow prevention device installed. The line would then go back underground to supply water to residents, he said.
"I believe the meter vault (manhole) is inherently safer from natural and unnatural risks," Williams said. "The justification for the abandonment of the simple brilliance of the manhole for this Rube Goldberg contraption is safety."
Williams also said he would gladly install individual backflow preventers at every residence in the park at his own expense, and that there would be a risk to move the line from its low pressure to a high pressure main due to the age and depth of the water lines in for the park.
"I guarantee to the residents of Ridegstone Mobile Home park that their water service will not be terminated," he said. "Either through an agreement with the city of Rapid City of through litigation, this issue will be resolved to maintain safe water service to Ridgestone residents."
During the meeting, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would amend a municipal code. Fisk Land Surveying & Consulting Engineering requested the change for OneHeart Care Campus for a rezoning request.
The property generally described as being located at 216 and 218 Quincy St. will be rezoned to a General Commercial District from a High Density Residential District.
It also approved the 2019 Financial and Compliance audit report, which noted significant deficiencies with compliance with state laws, suspension and debarment, lack of supporting payroll documentation and period of performance. There was material weakness found in internal controls/financial statement preparation and audit adjustments.
The council also heard a report from council member Pat Jones regarding the Mayor's Committee on Disabilities and the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Other council members asked about the urban chicken issue.
Jones said the Humane Society is against it.
"They’re concerned about the enforcement, the extra work it would cause them and just the overall issue,” Jones said. “They don’t see it as a good fit for Rapid City at this time.”
Councilmember Darla Drew said the urban hen group has supplied that help to residents for many years.
She said the group’s hope is to regulate the keeping of urban hens and not to include the Humane Society as an enforcement group.
