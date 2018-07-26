Rapid City will take another big step toward overhauling its metered parking system next week when it rolls out new credit card smart meters as part of a 60-day pilot project.
Beginning Aug. 1, credit card smart meters will be installed on the first level of the city’s Main Street parking garage and at the surface parking lot located at Sixth and St. Joseph streets. Manufactured by three different vendors, the city will use the 60-day period to test each meter before deciding on a company to outfit the city’s parking system.
Parking meters and parking pay stations will both be tested and the ramp and lots will have signage to provide more information about how to use the new technologies. The meters will have a $1 minimum transaction fee for credit/debit card use.
For more information, contact the city's Parking Enforcement Division at 394-4133.