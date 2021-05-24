 Skip to main content
City View Trolley returns for summer season
City View Trolley returns for summer season

The City View Trolley will begin tours of Rapid City on June 1.

The City View Trolley is back in Rapid City for a summer of tours.

Known by its distinctive green and red turn-of-the-last-century cable car appearance, the City View Trolley sat idle last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operated by Rapid Transit System, the trolley takes passengers on a narrated, hourlong, 15-stop tour of Rapid City and is popular among visitors and residents alike.

A total of 13,600 riders used the trolley during the 2018 and 2019 summer seasons.

“We are excited the trolley will be back in use this summer,” Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould said. “It’s a popular ride and a great way to see and visit some of our community’s most well-known attractions.”

The trolley season will operate from June 1 to Aug. 31 and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The last tour departs at 4 p.m. from the Milo Barber Transportation Center, 333 Sixth Street.

Stops on the tour include The Journey Museum, Storybook Island, Dinosaur Park, Stavkirke Chapel in the Hills, Founders Park, Sioux Park Formal Gardens, Main Street Square, the Berlin Wall in Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park, and the Dahl Fine Arts Center.

Riders can stay on the trolley for the entire tour or get off at a particular stop to visit an attraction and board the trolley on its return trip an hour later.

The City View Trolley became a part of the Rapid Transit System in 2007. The route begins and ends at the transportation depot, but riders can board at any of the stops along the tour route.

Fares are $2 for adults, $1 for children 12 and younger. The tours are also available for $1 for riders 60 and older, disabled citizens and Medicare card holders. Face masks are required to ride on the trolley.

For more information, contact the Rapid Transit System at 605-394-6631.

