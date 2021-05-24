City View Trolley returns for summer season

The City View Trolley is back in Rapid City for a summer of tours.

Known by its distinctive green and red turn-of-the-last-century cable car appearance, the City View Trolley sat idle last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operated by Rapid Transit System, the trolley takes passengers on a narrated, hourlong, 15-stop tour of Rapid City and is popular among visitors and residents alike.

A total of 13,600 riders used the trolley during the 2018 and 2019 summer seasons.

“We are excited the trolley will be back in use this summer,” Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould said. “It’s a popular ride and a great way to see and visit some of our community’s most well-known attractions.”

The trolley season will operate from June 1 to Aug. 31 and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The last tour departs at 4 p.m. from the Milo Barber Transportation Center, 333 Sixth Street.

Stops on the tour include The Journey Museum, Storybook Island, Dinosaur Park, Stavkirke Chapel in the Hills, Founders Park, Sioux Park Formal Gardens, Main Street Square, the Berlin Wall in Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park, and the Dahl Fine Arts Center.