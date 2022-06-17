 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City View Trolley returns for summer season

City View Trolley

The City View Trolley returns to Rapid City this summer, with rides available through Aug. 31.

 Courtesy photo

Rapid City's City View Trolley is back this summer to take visitors and residents on a city-wide tour of attractions.

Beginning Monday, the trolley will operate on a Monday to Friday schedule.

Known by its distinctive green and red turn-of-the-last-century cable car appearance, the City View Trolley takes passengers on a narrated, hour-long, 15-stop tour of Rapid City. Operated by Rapid Transit System, the trolley is popular among visitors and residents alike.

A total of 13,600 riders used the trolley during the 2018 and 2019 summer seasons. Trolley rides were suspended during the 2020 summer due to COVID-19 and operations were suspended last summer due to staff shortages.

“We are excited to have the trolley back for another summer,” Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould said. “It’s a popular ride and a great way to see and visit some of our community’s most well-known attractions.

The trolley season is scheduled to operate through Aug. 31. The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last route departing at 4 p.m. from the Milo Barber Transportation Center, 333 Sixth Street.



Stops on the tour include the Journey Museum, Storybook Island, Dinosaur Park, Stavkirke Chapel in the Hills, Founders Park, Sioux Park Formal Gardens, Main Street Square, the Berlin Wall in Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park and the Dahl Fine Arts Center. Riders can stay on the trolley for the entire tour or get off at a particular stop to visit an attraction and board the trolley on its return trip an hour later.

The City View Trolley became a part of the Rapid Transit System in 2007. The route begins and ends at the transportation depot, but riders can board at any of the stops along the tour route. Fares range from $2 for adults to $1 for children 12 and under and $1 for "honored citizens:" riders 60 and older, disabled citizens and Medicare card holders.

For more information, contact the Rapid Transit System at 605-394-6631.

