City View Trolley rides suspended due to illness

Rapid Transit System officials are suspending rides on the City View Trolley for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The suspension is effective Tuesday.

According to a news release from the city of Rapid City, the illnesses primarily affect the City View Trolley and are not impacting the scheduled routes of the other RTS services, RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride.

“Our trolley driver is out with COVID and we have some other illnesses within the RTS system,” said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “Our priorities are maintaining the schedules for the RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services. We are continuing those priority transit services with drivers and sufficient backup drivers during this period of illness.”

The City View Trolley began its Monday to Friday 15-stop tours for visitors and residents last month. RTS officials said they will evaluate resumption of the City View Trolley rides later this week and update the status on a week-to-week basis.

RapidRide operates on six different fixed routes, providing service to many convenient locations throughout Rapid City. Dial-A-Ride is a curb-to-curb/door-to-door transportation service operating within the city limits of Rapid City, providing services to residents who qualify for service under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information, contact the Rapid Transit System at 605-394-6631.