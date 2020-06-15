City View Trolley suspends summer operations in Rapid City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City View Trolley, which has taken visitors and residents on tours of Rapid City sites each summer since 2007, will not be operating this summer season, officials announced Monday.

Last month, Mayor Steve Allender said the service would not start up June 1 and would be suspended for the month of June. The mayor hinted the service may be suspended for the summer due primarily to social distancing concerns and budget impacts with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid City Public Works officials this week are announcing the City View Trolley service will remain suspended for the 2020 summer season.

"The Trolleys provided riders with a relaxing tour of City sites. However, with COVID's impacts on the City budget and challenges to meet staff and social distancing requirements on the trolleys, we just can't justify operating this summer," said Megan Gould, manager of the Rapid Transit System, which oversees and operates the City View Trolley. "Our main focus this summer will be on our traditional RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services."