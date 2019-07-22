An open house meeting is being planned for land owners whose property will be affected by proposed amendments to Rapid City's comprehensive plan.
Changes to land-use recommendations included in the plan, which the City Planning Commission and City Council refer to when considering development proposals, will be voted on at the Aug. 19 council meeting. A vote had been scheduled for Monday but was continued because of a discrepancy over one of the parcels affected.
No date for the open house had been set as of Thursday.
The City Long Range Planning Division is proposing a total of 33 amendments to the comprehensive plan that will alter existing land use and zoning recommendations for about 330 parcels, according to Long Range Planner Kelly Brennan. If approved, they would represent the first major amendments to the plan — formally titled Plan Rapid City — since it was adopted in 2014.
Many of the amendments on the table are a matter of housekeeping, Brennan said. Some parcels were developed for different purposes than the plan predicted, she said, and are slated to receive new and corresponding land-use recommendations. Others were given the wrong land-use designation in the first place, she said.
The amendments also update potential zoning options for several properties to include urban commercial districts, which did not exist when the plan was first drafted.
“This was kind of a learning process on this one for all of us,” Brennan said.
At issue on Monday night was a land-use recommendation for six acres of undeveloped property on Rapid City's north side.
The property is along the northbound side of Haines Avenue across from the intersection with Kathryn Avenue. Great Plains LLC, the Piedmont-based company that according to Pennington County records owns the property, had been planning on developing it as an apartment complex.
Currently zoned as a general commercial district, the property had been designated as an urban neighborhood space in the original comprehensive plan. Planning staff are now advising that the property be developed as a mixed-use commercial area, which according to a copy of the amendment project report is primarily used for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, specialty and retail shops, health services, businesses and offices.
Secondary uses include high-density residential dwellings such as senior housing. The City Council ultimately has the authority to zone the property in a way that would allow the apartment complex to be built, although Brennan said Monday that city staff would likely not recommend doing so.
City planners consider the kind of developments that a property is located near and a property's location on the city's street network when recommending a land use for it, she said Thursday.
The property owner has already paid to install larger water and sewer lines to accommodate the apartment building's construction, Councilman John Roberts said Monday, having previously been told one would be allowed to go up. The council continued a vote on the amendments to give itself and city staff more time to gather information about the miscommunication.
Moving forward, Brennan said that city staff plan to review and possibly make revisions to the plan twice a year. They had previously pledged to do so when the plan was first approved, she said.