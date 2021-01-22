City warns against flushing objects, pouring grease down pipes

Rapid City water reclamation facility workers removed about 2,900 tons of solids in the wastewater stream in 2020 and average about 1,000 pounds of removal a day.
City water reclamation Superintendent David Van Cleave said Thursday that they’ve even found a pumpkin in the pipes. Objects that aren’t toilet paper should not be flushed down the toilet, he said.
“The problem is a lot of these products are made more durable than toilet paper is, so when they flush them down the drain, the materials remain together and they tend to pick up grease and those types of things,” Van Cleave said.
He said this can cause blockages that back up homes and result in thousands of dollars in damages. When it reaches the wastewater treatment plant, it can block equipment and reduce the effectiveness of wastewater cleaning.
Van Cleave said this includes people pouring grease and oil down their kitchen sink. Instead of pouring it down the drain, he said they could pour the liquid into a container and throw it in the trash.
Common items flushed down the toilet that can lead to blockages and backups include paper towels, shop towels, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, cotton swabs, wrappers, cigarette butts and condoms. He said those items should be put in the trash.
“Toilet paper can break down in a matter of minutes once it hits water,” he said. “These other materials, it may take hours for them to break down, it may never break down.”
Van Cleave said individual service lines, what property owners own from their homes to the city main, can run up to $4,000 to $5,000 for excavation alone to replace. He said there’s also the inconvenience of not having water available to you in that time.
He said congregate settings, like apartments and dormitories, have more complicated sewer lines, and when people flush or pour objects that shouldn’t be in the drains, it can block up the lines within the apartment complex itself.
When that happens, it’s up to the owner to fix those problems. He said when things occur in the city main, they take care of those issues for them.
He said if people are noticing issues like blockages, they should call the water reclamation facility first to determine if the city or the homeowner is responsible for it.
Van Cleave said people should also pay attention to their sewer vent pipe in the winter. He said when we start getting snow, people should look at their roofs to make sure the vent is clear.
“If that plugs up it can cause slow draining lines, it can cause odors in your home and sewer gasses in your home, and it can also be harmful to your health,” he said.
