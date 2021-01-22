City warns against flushing objects, pouring grease down pipes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Toilet paper can break down in a matter of minutes once it hits water,” he said. “These other materials, it may take hours for them to break down, it may never break down.”

Van Cleave said individual service lines, what property owners own from their homes to the city main, can run up to $4,000 to $5,000 for excavation alone to replace. He said there’s also the inconvenience of not having water available to you in that time.

He said congregate settings, like apartments and dormitories, have more complicated sewer lines, and when people flush or pour objects that shouldn’t be in the drains, it can block up the lines within the apartment complex itself.

When that happens, it’s up to the owner to fix those problems. He said when things occur in the city main, they take care of those issues for them.

He said if people are noticing issues like blockages, they should call the water reclamation facility first to determine if the city or the homeowner is responsible for it.

Van Cleave said people should also pay attention to their sewer vent pipe in the winter. He said when we start getting snow, people should look at their roofs to make sure the vent is clear.

“If that plugs up it can cause slow draining lines, it can cause odors in your home and sewer gasses in your home, and it can also be harmful to your health,” he said.

