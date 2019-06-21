Rapid City officials are warning of a possible telephone scam being run by an individual or group of individuals claiming to represent the city.
The City's Building Services Division on Friday said it had been alerted to a phone call that an unnamed resident received from someone claiming to be a city employee and asking to visit for a hail and wind damage assessment. Only one such call has been reported, according to a press release.
Division Manager Brad Solon said in the release that the city does not conduct such assessments. It does, however, conduct after-work inspections on roofing jobs it permits.
Solon said scammers might be using publicly available records of roofing permits to dupe homeowners and businesses at a time when weather is more conducive to such repairs.
The press release states that anyone who receives such a call should notify the Rapid City Police Department.