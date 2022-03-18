City wastewater data shows decline in COVID-19 variants

Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 are on the decline, according to city wastewater data.

City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said Friday the city received data back from the CDC for the Feb. 7 through March 9 samples in the National Wastewater Surveillance System. The system measures COVID-19 RNA present in wastewater. It was launched in September 2020 by the CDC to help communities prepare and act in the event of an increase in cases.

Van Cleave said the initial data shows the concentration of the RNA declined between Feb. 7 through March 9 by about two orders of magnitude.

"That matches what we're seeing around the state," he said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state has 2,597 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, the lowest total since August 2021. Active infections dropped in Pennington County from Thursday to Friday to 422.

The CDC reports also indicate that Pennington County has a low transmission rate of COVID-19.

The city started submitting samples to the national system in February. At the time, Van Cleave said LuminUltra, the company conducting the testing for the system, reached out to the city due to a gap in data from western South Dakota.

Van Cleave said Friday the city was supposed to submit samples for about a month, but was asked to submit more. He said the city will submit samples twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday, through the end of March.

He said the city will likely receive more data next week and that the current data is not enough to show a trend.

"We need more samples (than what we have) to be good data, but it's showing the right indications," he said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.