City will try to 'normalize' budget following pandemic cuts, mayor says

Crafting Rapid City government's annual budget takes several months to prepare, Mayor Steve Allender said Thursday, and making it even more complex are the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allender and city staff have been working on the 2021 fiscal year budget since March, he said, and the City Council, as well as the public, will have their first opportunity to hear Allender's budget proposal during a 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.
"Even though we have been working on this since March, there are still minor changes that occur on the day of, sometimes even up to the hour of, the presentation to the public and City Council," Allender said. "There were a lot of unknowns with the pandemic, and we took steps to accommodate that when we made those cuts mid-year after the forecasts looked not so good."
In May, the City Council approved cutting $6.6 million from this year's budget because of the economic forecast related to the coronavirus.
Allender said the good news is those budget cuts worked and the economic forecast moving forward is looking better than originally thought. The city also received $17.5 million in federal funding through the CARES Act. The mayor said sales tax receipts are doing much better than expected.
"We just got our two payments for sales tax in June and our total June sales tax in 2020 is slightly higher than it was in 2019," Allender said. "Overall, South Dakota's GDP had positive growth in 2019, so we are set up decent for all of this."
Allender said other economic indicators like unemployment rates, average weekly wages and building permits are beginning to stabilize. However, tourist traffic from Rapid City Regional Airport and commercial building occupancy are down.
"Taking everything into consideration, we have a good forecast. With the cuts we made in May plus the CARES Act funding, we are stabilizing," Allender said. "So, the general philosophy is to 'normalize' the 2021 budget, to not do disaster budgeting for two reasons — we are on the tail end of budgetary skimping and scraping, and the pandemic really has tested people's psychological endurance."
Allender said he plans to do that by taking the 2020 original budget before the cut in May and add the consumer pricing index, or inflation, and increase the budget by approximately 1.7%.
All told, that means a $68 million appropriation to the city's general fund and $120 million to the enterprise fund. The enterprise fund is self-supporting through fees, payments and other revenue to the city.
Allender said the details of the budget will be more clear Monday.
"We will present the budget to the council Monday, take into account any requests for modification and present it for first reading," Allender said. "The second reading of the budget will occur at the next meeting."
State law requires the city to approve the fiscal year 2021 budget by the end of September.
