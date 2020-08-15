City will try to 'normalize' budget following pandemic cuts, mayor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crafting Rapid City government's annual budget takes several months to prepare, Mayor Steve Allender said Thursday, and making it even more complex are the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allender and city staff have been working on the 2021 fiscal year budget since March, he said, and the City Council, as well as the public, will have their first opportunity to hear Allender's budget proposal during a 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.

"Even though we have been working on this since March, there are still minor changes that occur on the day of, sometimes even up to the hour of, the presentation to the public and City Council," Allender said. "There were a lot of unknowns with the pandemic, and we took steps to accommodate that when we made those cuts mid-year after the forecasts looked not so good."

In May, the City Council approved cutting $6.6 million from this year's budget because of the economic forecast related to the coronavirus.

Allender said the good news is those budget cuts worked and the economic forecast moving forward is looking better than originally thought. The city also received $17.5 million in federal funding through the CARES Act. The mayor said sales tax receipts are doing much better than expected.