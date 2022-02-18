City workers hold Trash Bash to help three-year-old celebrate his birthday

For three-year-old Maddux Reed, Fridays are a day filled with excitement and anticipation.

Friday morning is trash day in Maddux’s neighborhood on the south side of Rapid City. By 9 a.m., it’s a pretty good bet Maddux has already pulled his family’s trash container to the curb and taken a look up and down the street to make sure his neighbors have done the same.

Friday also gets to see his buddy, Bob Koerlin, the Rapid City sanitation worker who operates the truck named Sir Dumps A Lot, one of the city’s 12 collection trucks.

As the rumble of the garbage truck enters his neighborhood, Maddux can be found perched at his family’s front window. Filled with excitement and joy, he keeps a close eye on the garbage truck as his hero pulls within view, gazing with amazement as the automatic arm grabs the trash containers, lifts and tilts them, pouring the contents into the bed of the truck. Maddux and Bob exchange waves as the truck pulls away – the child overjoyed he has helped his trash-collecting friend with his job.

“Oh yeah, I know exactly who he is,” Bob, the garbage collector who services the neighborhood where Maddux lives, said Friday. “He is in that big front window every morning, just smiling and giving me the biggest wave."

Maddux has been fascinated by Bob and the big garbage truck for some time.

“We are not certain where the fascination with garbage trucks came from or why, but we do know that Maddux became fascinated at a very young age,” said Laura Reed, Maddux’s mother. “Before he was verbal, he would hear the trucks driving about in the neighborhood and you could always find him waiting for them to drive by in front of the window.”

Laura says as his vocabulary improved, Maddux would show concern for houses that would not have their trash container out to the curbs ready for pickup.

“Now he makes sure that he is the one to haul the can to the curb and bring it back to the house once it is emptied,” said Laura. “As we opened the door to leave a few weeks back and he saw all the garbage cans out, he said, ‘It’s garbage day. Hooray!’ When we asked him why he liked the garbage trucks, he simply said ‘It’s my favorite’.”

Maddux turned three old on Friday and the theme for his birthday party is – what else – a Trash Bash. It’s also garbage day and Maddux will once again take to his weekly chores of getting his family’s trash to the curb and checking to make sure the neighbors have done the same.

This Friday, however, took on extra special meaning as the city had a surprise in store for him.

City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Harper said several of the city’s solid waste operators were scheduled to drive their trucks past Maddux’s house in parade fashion, honking their horns. The last truck in the caravan was driven by Koerlin, who got out of his truck and presented Maddux with a photo of him with the Sir Dumps A Lot truck and a certificate designating Maddux as a Little Can Man In Training. Maddux also received an up-close demonstration of the truck collecting the family's trash.

For Laura Reed, the weekly visits by the garbage truck hold special meaning for Maddux.

“I think being a toddler, during these COVID times, he has found a joy in seeing the outside world move from the window of his house and every Friday morning these trucks do just that for him,” said Laura. “Fridays are truly a highlight of his week.”

Harper says making Maddux’s birthday extra special will also be a highlight for Koerlin and the workers of the City’s Solid Waste Division.

