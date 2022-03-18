City working on transportation, transit plans

Transit recommendations could be on their way next month to help Rapid Transit Systems reach more areas of service as the city grows.

Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System Division Manager, said the recommendations from a consultant could be available in April or May on the Rapid Transit Development plan. She said the consultants will look at when and how to implement the recommendations over the next five to 10 years. She said the city will take the recommendations and determine what's best for the system’s operation as far as funding and implementation.

The plan, which could officially be adopted this year, recommends altering some of the routes, expanding service hours and a flex zone pilot. The most significant route changes would include extending service eastward on Anamosa Street, removing service from Third Street, East Adams Street and Saint Joseph Street, and truncating service at Rushmore Mall.

Gould said the city will take the recommendations and determine what best fits Rapid Transit System’s operation as far as funding and implementation. She said the priorities are getting residents to where they need to go, like grocery stores, medical areas, shopping centers and schools.

“The city’s expanding in every direction,” she said. “We have to look at every direction and accommodate every direction. There are ways to do this, but we also have to continue to operate on the current budget.”

According to the plan, a large number of jobs are in downtown Rapid City with job centers at Monument Health on East Fairmont Boulevard, Rapid Valley, in the industrial park just west of Elk Vale Road, near the North LaCrosse Street Walgreen's and the Rushmore Mall area.

Gould said the system does not operate in Rapid Valley due to the city’s boundaries.

The plan also shows that the system’s fixed-route service is reaching most higher-density block groups within city limits, although groups are a limited scale to understand population density. Gould said the data reflected in the plan comes from Rapid Riders who elected to answer questions, which includes demographic information.

The plan also notes that the city’s growth in the last 10 years has outstripped the surrounding county and state by 9.9%. The pattern of growth shows housing and job opportunities continuing to locate in low-density areas outside city limits, which could pose a challenge for serving the growth areas, the plan states.

The transit Development Plan is considered when the city develops its metropolitan transportation plan.

Kip Harrington, city Long Range Planning Manager, said the city is federally required to produce the plan with the Metropolitan Planning Organization that looks 25 years into the future and lays out projects in the short-, medium- and long-term.

Harrington said the plan was last produced in 2020 based on 2018 data, which was before the pandemic.

“Things have changed considerably since 2020, as everybody is aware,” he said. “At the time we did our projections, we weren’t sure that Ellsworth was going to get the B-21 Raider, which then came to fruition, so that was a large increase in population there.”

Harrington said the growth and updated information, including information from the 2020 Census, will be taken into account for the 2025 plan. He said work will begin in mid- to late-2023 for the 2025 plan.

He said the city spends about a year going through all of the data, makes sure the land use is updated and looks at future projections. He said it’s such a data intensive process that they don’t have the manpower to work on it frequently.

Harrington said the city is playing catch up a little in its planning and working on infrastructure as well.

