Residents who attend a workshop planned for Monday morning will hear from Rapid City urban foresters on the status of an invasive insect infestation.
The City Urban Forestry Board will hold the workshop at the Outdoor Campus–West at 4130 Adventure Trail. Presentations will address the emerald ash borer, a species of exotic beetle native to Asia, and include information on tree care practices like planting and pruning.
Ash borers are known for eating, laying their eggs in, and ultimately killing ash trees. City officials estimate there are 40,000 in Rapid City. The city council last May approved a management plan for their then-impending arrival.
That plan called for the removal of about 100 ash trees per year until the city fell below stocking levels of 5 percent, or until the insects were detected. Current estimates suggest one in every five trees in Rapid City is an ash tree.
Trees less than 10 inches in diameter qualify for removal, not including ones in riparian zones and unmanaged city property. Trees on private property found to be infested would need to be removed at the landowner's expense.
The workshop will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public to attend. Anyone interested in attending has been asked to call ahead to the City Parks Division at 605-394-4175.