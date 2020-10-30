 Skip to main content
City's decision to no longer suspend utility payments for COVID-19 means 2,900 customers have until Jan. 4 to pay bills
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City residents will have until Jan. 4, 2021, to pay utility bills suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced in a press release Friday that it will resume utility shut-offs due to non-payment in January after suspending the practice in March. 

“We need to move toward resuming normal operations and will lift the suspension of discontinuing service for non-payment after the holidays," Public Works director Dale Tech said in the release.

Tech told the Journal in an email Friday that there are about 2,900 accounts with an estimated balance of just over $600,000 that will now be due no later than Jan. 4.

City utility customers with overdue accounts will be notified by a letter in November and see it on billing statements.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city is resuming shut-offs since other municipalities and private utility companies have resumed payment requirements.

He said the city will continue to monitor the pandemic and what future steps may look like for utility shut-off suspensions. 

Late fees and unpaid accounts will be due in full Jan. 4 and will need to be paid before service is restored. Those who need financial help due to the pandemic can apply for an exemption on the city’s website. The exemption will allow residents additional time to become current on their utility account. The city will also offer a short-term utility payment plan to those who need it.

Those who need financial assistance can also contact 211 for information on local, county and state resources. CARES Act funding is also being made available to assist those with housing and utility expenses. Residents who owe past-due rent, mortgage or utilities because of a particular loss due to the pandemic may be eligible.

According to the Helpline Center website, funding is based on those with need and has a $1,500 maximum per month.

For more information about their accounts, residents can contact the city’s utility billing at 605-394-4125 and email utility.billing@rcgov.org. They can also download the form online.

Download PDF Discontinuation Exemption Request

