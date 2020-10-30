City's decision to no longer suspend utility payments for COVID means 2,900 customers have until Jan. 4 to pay bills

Rapid City residents will have until Jan. 4, 2021, to pay utility bills suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced in a press release Friday that it will resume utility shut-offs due to non-payment in January after suspending the practice in March.

“We need to move toward resuming normal operations and will lift the suspension of discontinuing service for non-payment after the holidays," Public Works director Dale Tech said in the release.

Tech told the Journal in an email Friday that there are about 2,900 accounts with an estimated balance of just over $600,000 that will now be due no later Jan. 4.

City utility customers with overdue accounts will be notified by a letter in November and see it on billing statements.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city is resuming shut-offs since other municipalities and private utility companies have resumed payment requirements.

He said the city will continue to monitor the pandemic and what future steps may look like for utility shut-off suspensions.