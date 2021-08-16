City's transit service to offer free rides for students for sixth year

The city announced Monday that the Youth Ride Free program will be available again this school year.

Students have been able to ride for free on the Rapid Transit System for the past six years.

Parents will be able to go through a free ride orientation period starting Tuesday through Aug. 27 to become familiar with the routes and schedules.

Parents can ride free when accompanied with their school-aged child.

In 2019, youth ridership averaged 12,000 to 13,000 passenger trips per month. In 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions, youth ridership averaged more than 3,000 boardings per month.

Students must be registered for the program in order to use it. Those interested can contact Rapid Transit Service at 605-394-6631 to register or go online at rapidride.org. Infants, toddlers and preschool youth do not need to register.

