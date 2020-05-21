Civic Center announces furlough plan for all employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Facing a shortfall of $1 million, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center put a plan in place Thursday to furlough all of its employees for 15 to 66 days.

Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said this plan only makes up about a third of the shortfall. The facility has already cut all 450 of its part-time employees and this move will affect 41 full-time employees. There are four positions that are still held open due to a hiring freeze.

Director of Finance Tracy Heitsch said the facility projected revenue of $10,865,000 for 2020 and even with a recovery in the fourth quarter they will lose half that.

The $1 million shortfall is what remains after all of expense cuts that have been made so far. The shortfall amount is based on a reasonable worst-case scenario and even with a furlough program that Baltzer called "robust" only about a third of the extra shortfall will be erased.

"As you can imagine, this has been difficult but necessary," Baltzer said. "All of our employees are valuable, but we have to be responsible."

The civic center generates about two-thirds of its revenue and the other third comes from BBB taxes and fees.