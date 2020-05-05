Civic Center announces performances of Chicago have been cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO The Musical performances scheduled for June 5 and 6 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have been cancelled.

Based on recommendations from the most recent guidelines by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the entire tour of Chicago the Musical has been cancelled and/or postponed.

The release from the civic center said the decision was being made in the best interest of all involved.

If you have previously purchased tickets, they will be refunded. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded; depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means will receive a check in the mail to the address on file.

For questions regarding refunds, email saram@rushmoreplazacc.com or evans@rushmoreplazacc.com. The venue is currently closed to the public.