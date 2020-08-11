Civic Center arena project on schedule and budget, contractor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even as the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center sits mostly empty this summer, Director Craig Baltzer still sees the "good news" in the situation.

"It really looks like the fall of 2021 is when we will get back to a normal schedule," Baltzer told the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday morning. "We are still losing some bookings from next spring, but the fall is looking good."

The fall of 2021 happens to be when the new expansion arena opens and Monument rebranding takes effect.

Dave Richardson of Mortenson Construction told the board that the construction of the $130 million, nearly 250,000-square-foot arena is on track and on budget so far.

"A lot has changed with the project due to the COVID situation, but we have capitalized on that," Richardson said.

He showed the board photos of the work completed at the central utility plant that would have been much more complicated during a full schedule of events at the facility.

He said about 80 workers are now on the project, building toward a total of 250 as more work is completed. The main concourse is about 50 percent complete, and the loading dock and ramps to make access to the new facility easier are being completed.