Civic Center director says he had to take action to keep Rush in Rapid City

"Well, we came to find out later that the credit card was not from the Rush business, and we know now that it was part of what Jennifer was doing with stealing money. It turned out to be a red flag in the end, and that's one of the items the new team owners started to look at," he said.

The three-year agreement had an annual cash limit of $350,000, equal to the approximate annual revenue the Civic Center would have normally received from the Rush, Baltzer said.

The financial agreement with the Rush came out of the Civic Center's budget, not the city's general fund budget, Baltzer said. The Civic Center receives 70% of its funding through fees, rentals, ticket sales and concession sales. The other 30% is funded through the city's municipal gross receipts tax, often referred to as the 1% BBB tax imposed on alcoholic beverage sales, eating establishments, lodging and admissions.

As part of the financial agreement with the Rush, the Civic Center paid the team $174,547 in January 2019 to help offset losses from the previous two months. During testimony Monday, it was revealed the Rush transferred that money to Mueller, who later paid it back.