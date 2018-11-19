Craig Baltzer knew the decision by the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Board to pay the Rapid City Rush $73,500 to help offset the hockey team’s financial losses in October wouldn’t be popular in segments of the community.
The payment is part of a previous agreement between the Civic Center and Rush ownership, in which the city entertainment venue has agreed to cover up to $350,000 annually in financial losses over the next three seasons.
In June, Baltzer, the Civic Center’s executive director, said the funds would come from the Civic Center’s operational budget, specifically, profits made from Rush hockey, which Mayor Steve Allender put at more than $16 million over the team’s 10-year run in Rapid City.
On Friday, Baltzer defended the decision to help the Rush after just one month of the 2018-19 season.
“We knew it was going to be controversial, and we understand why. We also knew it was the right business move. We decided to stick with it,” he said.
Baltzer said the Rush, even with lower attendance over the past few seasons, is still a powerful income generator for the city and Civic Center while adding to the quality of life in the area.
“On their worst year ever, they were averaging 2,000 people per game,” he said. “Any event that brings in thousands of people is a good event for the Civic Center.”
He said fans are spending an average of $6 to $8 on concessions per game and having the team here provides an economic benefit beyond the Civic Center.
“There’s a lot of good that comes from the Rush,” he said.
Rushmore Hockey Association President Chris Dietrich said the Rush’s positive influence on the youth hockey program is clear.
Dietrich said dozens of new skaters, boys and girls, have pushed participation in Rushmore Thunder Hockey programs to as high as 400 last season.
Rush players often provide coaching clinics for Thunder teams, which include divisions for youth from age 4, (Mites) and increasing through Squirt, Bantam and Pee Wee up to high-school junior-varsity and varsity club teams.
The strong participation numbers make the Rushmore Hockey Association home ice, the Rushmore ThunderDome south of Rapid City, a busy place on weekends, Dietrich said.
“All you have to do is come out on a Saturday morning and see 100 to 150 sweaty-headed little Mites running around,” he said.
Two former Rush players, skater Konrad Reeder and goaltender Danny Battochio, who both live in the Black Hills after retiring from playing, continue to help the youth program.
Battochio offers weekly goaltending clinics and Reeder serves as a hockey association board member, Dietrich said.
The Rush organization also supports the hockey association financially, through 50-50 drawings and chuck-a-puck intermission entertainment sales.
The Rush team will also wear Rushmore Thunder specialty jerseys for a preseason or early-season game, then provide a portion of the proceeds from a post-game jersey auction to the hockey association.
The biggest contribution, Dietrich said, is from the role models Rush players have become to young skaters who see the pace of the game, how hard the Rush players work in practice and how they conduct themselves on and off the ice.
“These are great kids and they’re really good with our hockey players,” Dietrich said.
The Rush also contribute through the Rapid City Rush Foundation, which has raised more than $700,000 for projects in the community, according to Foundation President Jodi Anderson.
Among the biggest contributions are more than $250,000 to the Rapid City Regional Hospital Foundation through Pink at the Rink and Rush Fights Cancer awareness game promotions; $71,000 for a Light the Night project to provide solar-powered security lights for a portion of the Rapid City bike path, and $50,000 to the Dakota Fields soccer complex.
The Foundation will also sponsor game tickets for youth groups to attend Rush games, Anderson said in an email.
“We sponsor up to 50 tickets a game when needed,” she said.
Attendance listed by the ECHL for eight Rapid City home games this season range from 3,239 for the home opener on Oct. 20 to a low of 1,724 on Nov. 7, a Wednesday night, to 3,991 for last Saturday’s Military Appreciation Night game.
The Rush’s on-ice performance has improved this season with Rapid City tied for third in the ECHL Western Conference Mountain Division standings with a 7-5-1-1 record going into Friday’s game with the Idaho Steelheads in Boise.
In 14 games played before Friday, the Rush have shown the tenacity to bounce back from early adversity. In a game against the Allen Americans on Oct. 27 in Rapid City, the Rush erased a 5-0 Allen lead before losing the game 6-5 in overtime.
On Wednesday in Idaho, Rapid City bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Steelheads 3-2 in a shootout.
Baltzer said the Civic Center is banking on the team’s bouncing back off the ice as well.
“It’s an investment, and we’re investing what we’ve earned off the Rush,” he said.