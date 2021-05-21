Civic Center proposes to use surplus funds for screen, building demolition, parking

The Monument executive director said the center is pursuing other funding avenues for the items he presented for the $20 million in surplus funds.
Executive director Craig Baltzer presented his proposals for a hanging scoreboard at the Summit Arena, demolition of a building on Adams Street, and use of the area to be made into a machine shop and parking lot at the May 10 special city council meeting.
Baltzer proposed the scoreboard for $1,056,260, the demolition for $250,000 and the machine shop and parking lot for $1.75 million.
“I’m not certain (the surplus is) the best place for us to go get funding for that, but we did have support from other directors,” Baltzer said.
He said the pandemic helped the center for construction but hurt it in terms of revenue. He said if it didn’t happen, they would have half of the money for the scoreboard.
The center hanging scoreboard with the ribbon board was part of the original design of the Summit Arena and was on the alternate list for bids.
“It’s not an absolute necessity and we can live with end-hung scoreboards... but we do know sports teams prefer center-hung boards,” Baltzer said.
He said the funding could be provided from the additional $13 million that would come from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Baltzer said the Adams Street building should come down and believes it’s a hazard, citing mold and deterioration.
“It’s unusable to us,” he said. “I don’t think the city has any other use for it, and if it did, they would have to put a lot of money into making it safe.”
Baltzer said they would like to make that land into a parking lot after demolition, if the city has no other plans for it. The parking lot would have 200-300 spots.
He said the lot would help since there’s an entrance to the north side of the Summit Arena.
“It would be more convenient for folks to park up there and walk straight into the Summit Arena,” he said.
Baltzer said the center also wouldn’t mind having an outbuilding to store their equipment, such as loaders, lifts and trucks.
He said the area isn’t zoned for parking, but the county jail used to be there and then changed the zoning.
“In my opinion, the danger is the existing facility up there,” Baltzer said. “I think that sooner or later it will collapse in and we’re going to have some bigger issues.”
