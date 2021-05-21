Civic Center proposes to use surplus funds for screen, building demolition, parking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the funding could be provided from the additional $13 million that would come from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Baltzer said the Adams Street building should come down and believes it’s a hazard, citing mold and deterioration.

“It’s unusable to us,” he said. “I don’t think the city has any other use for it, and if it did, they would have to put a lot of money into making it safe.”

Baltzer said they would like to make that land into a parking lot after demolition, if the city has no other plans for it. The parking lot would have 200-300 spots.

He said the lot would help since there’s an entrance to the north side of the Summit Arena.

“It would be more convenient for folks to park up there and walk straight into the Summit Arena,” he said.

Baltzer said the center also wouldn’t mind having an outbuilding to store their equipment, such as loaders, lifts and trucks.