Civic Center to honor 2020 graduates on its marquee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and its advertising partners announced Friday they would pay tribute to the Rapid City Area Schools Class of 2020.

Graduates from Central, Stevens and Rapid City High School will be featured on the venue’s marquee from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street through May 31.

As coronavirus has prompted the postponement of the high school graduation ceremonies originally scheduled at the facility this weekend, the Civic Center wanted to honor the more than 800 seniors that were set to walk across their stage.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this moment and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special,” Deputy Director Jayne Kraemer said in a news release.

RCAS graduates will be featured in rotation. The graduating class from each school will alternate daily beginning with Stevens High School graduates on Friday, followed by Central High School and Rapid City High School graduates on Saturday. The Civic Center will continue to alternate days for each school throughout the month. Graduates are encouraged to come down in their cap and gowns to take a photo with their marquee image.