Steve Allender Arena may have a nice ring to it but don’t expect the name of the Rapid City mayor who shepherded the campaign to build a new arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to be emblazoned across the building.
On Tuesday morning, the civic center board unanimously approved sending out a request for proposals to local businesses interested in paying for naming rights for the new arena, the entire civic center, or any of its rooms.
“Naming rights for a new venue is a really big deal, and we want to make sure that we can get it done and get it done right,” Craig Baltzer, executive director of the civic center, said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Baltzer told board members they may need to hire a national company to sell the naming rights if the request approved at the meeting draws little interest from local companies, but “there might be an opportunity here for us to sell it ourselves without the help of a national company and their big commissions.”
Preliminary discussions with local businesses give Baltzer hope the civic center could avoid hiring a national firm, he said, but the timing of the request ensures there is enough time to hire one if needed.
“We’re kind of pushing this forward right now because we want to create that time frame,” he said.
Another option for interested companies would be to acquire naming rights for any part of the building, said Priscilla Dominguez, director of the civic center's corporate sales and marketing.
“The proposal is very vague because we are asking for proposals not only just for a new arena,” she said. “We’re saying you can name all or parts of the civic center.”
Dominguez said finding a company to purchase the naming rights for the entire civic center would be the best-case scenario, especially if it is a local company.
“It’d be more exciting to have someone in your backyard with their name on this building,” Dominguez said.
She explained that branding opportunities would be much clearer with one name instead of having to say an event was at “‘X arena’ at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.”
Per the request, companies would need to agree to a contract for the rights for at least 10 years beginning on or around September 2021, when construction of the new arena is expected to be completed. Renewal options would be available at the contract's conclusion. Proposals would require a revenue plan, including annual sums to be paid to the center for the naming rights.
The company with the rights would be expected to pay for the design and installation of exterior signage, as well as ongoing maintenance and bulb replacement of the exterior signs. All other signs in the center, once installed, would be the responsibility of the civic center.
The civic center will accept proposals from Dec. 17 through Feb. 11. A site visit with prospective companies is scheduled for Jan. 25, the first Friday of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
A contract with the company chosen for the naming rights would be signed by March 26, 2019, if all goes according to plan and the civic center avoids hiring a national firm. A public announcement and the official naming would occur that same day. The request notes that more than 1 million people walk through the civic center’s doors each year.