Classroom 'decoration' policy up for discussion in Lead-Deadwood

Lead-Deadwood’s Board of Education will consider a policy limiting classroom displays and decorations at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The draft policy would restrict school employees displaying materials and decorations on district property that represents “controversial subject matter or political or religious messages.” Display materials could include, but are not limited to, signs, posters, fliers, banners, flags or decorations including images, symbols or text.

According to the policy, controversial materials include endorsing candidates, platforms, positions, political parties or slogans; concepts, images, slogans or phrases that have appeared in the media and have been associated with controversy or a movement or a cause; and concepts, images, slogans or phrases that a reasonable person would deem offensive, obscene or inflammatory.

Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said the district does not currently have a policy regarding displays and decorations, and believes it wouldn’t include bumper stickers on employees’ cars in the parking lot.

“Our main objective is teaching kids,” he said. “We just want to get back to that. We don’t have anybody indoctrinating kids or any of those kind of malicious accusations that are kind of hot-button things people are saying across the country.”

Person, who is in his first year as superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District, said the district has employees who have different viewpoints, but ultimately everyone cares about the kids.

Person declined to comment on the origin of the policy, but said the policy is addressing “the specific issue of what we have hanging in classrooms.”

“It’s been a hot-button issue not only in our school district but elsewhere,” he said. “The first reading of the policy tomorrow afternoon is to facilitate the discussion at the board level of how to deal with this in a way that is viewpoint neutral. It doesn’t favor one point of view or the other, and it’s allowing us to get our focus back to academic matters.”

According to the policy, the United States flag nor any other state flag in an unaltered form are considered controversial for the purposes of the policy. Materials, symbols or other things temporarily being displayed in the classroom or other instruction areas are exempt from the policy as long as it’s being used as part of a lesson based on the approved curriculum and content standards, and appropriate in school and for the grade level. The clause does not exempt employees or district from any laws or policies prohibiting teaching divisive concepts.

If a district employee, student or patron reports a suspected violation of the policy, they would be able to report it to the building principal, who would make a decision within five school days. After the decision, the principal will either have the employee remove the object or notify the employee that a complaint has been made and the object does not violate the policy. The principal would also then report back to the complainant. The decision can be appealed within dive school days by writing to the superintendent. The next appeal would be to the board of education and must be made within 10 days of notification of the superintendent’s decision.

If approved, employees who feel the policy is being unfairly enforced, the district staff grievance procedure serves as the appeal process.

District policies require two readings and approvals by the school board, along with standard publication, before going into effect.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Lead-Deadwood High School cafeteria.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

