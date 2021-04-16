Clean Up Day to be held next week in Rapid City

The 50th annual Rapid City Community Clean Up Day is about a week away.

After suspension due to COVID-19, Clean Up activities are back, including “Trash to Treasures Day,” which will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Residents can bring and pick up slightly used items like bicycles and other equipment from the city landfill’s recycling transfer station.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the week, volunteers will clean up public spaces and remove trash from parks, ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods.

Area residents will also be able to throw away household trash and recyclables for free at the city landfill all week long. The landfill does not accept Freon-based appliances, and there will be a fee for tire disposal. Paints, garden chemicals, gasoline and other hazardous waste or liquids also will not be accepted during Clean Up Week, but will be accepted during Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day in the fall.

People can contact the Solid Waste Division for restrictions or questions on other materials at 355-3496.

The annual clean up week will run from April 18-24.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0