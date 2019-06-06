Black Hills National Forest officials said Thursday that seasonally closed roads that were scheduled to open May 15 and the motorized trail system that was closed May 13 will both begin opening Friday.
“I want to thank the off-Highway vehicle community and all of those affected over the last month for their patience, compliance and understanding,” said Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest supervisor.
There are still some areas that will remain closed, which will be barricaded and signed where possible. The areas of motorized travel that will remain closed until they dry out or are repaired include:
- The Victoria Lake area trail system just west of Rapid City.
- The Newton and Nugget trails located in the China Gulch area between Hill City and Silver City.
- Portions of Trail 6210 and 6234 in the Merritt Trail system just south of Sugar Shack. Other trails in the area are drying out, but springs seeping up in trail beds are causing problems in small areas. These portions will be signed at the nearest intersections of other trails to provide access around but eliminate use on the troubled sections.
- Taylor Ranch Road off Sheridan Lake Road and Forest Service Road 162 are closed due to washed-out culverts.
- NFSR 336.1I from County 336 to NFSR 382. This road is approximately 5 miles south of Custer.
As roads and trails are opened, Forest Service employees and volunteers will clear trees and debris. Many road and trail surfaces are still soft or wet, and users should avoid driving in those areas to minimize damage and erosion.
The non-motorized trail system remained open across the forest, but many trails may be obstructed with downed trees. Non-motorized trails that are currently closed include:
- Flume Trail from the Spring Creek Trail Head to the Sheridan Lake Dam. This is closed due to washed-out bridges.
- Section of Trail 8 from Willow Creek Horse Camp is closed to horse/equestrian use. The section is the southern portion of the trail 8 loop located from the junction of Lost Cabin #2 trail to the junction of Trail 9 north. This is closed to horses due to an impassable, deep, muddy section.