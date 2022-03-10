Closing arguments to be heard soon in manslaughter case

Closing arguments could be heard in a 2018 manslaughter trial Friday or Monday.

Judge Jeff Connolly advised jurors Thursday afternoon of the possibility before breaking for the day and after the defense took over witness testimony.

Maxton Pfeiffer, 21, faces first-degree manslaughter charges and up to life in prison in the death of 19-year-old Ty Scott, who was shot in a Keystone house in June 2018 when he was 18. He died at the scene.

During the fourth day of the trial, prosecutors questioned a former South Dakota forensic examiner who now works in Texas, a pathologist and a Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigator. During testimony, prosecutors showed photos of Scott's autopsy.

Dr. Donald Habbe, who performed the autopsy, said he found that a bullet entered Scott's right arm, went into his chest striking his heart and lungs, exited his chest and entered his left arm where it stopped.

Kent Pryzmus said he was the lead investigator in the case and interviewed Pfeiffer. The interview was played in court. During the interview, Pfeiffer said he was at the apartment for about 10 minutes when he shot Scott.

Pfeiffer said his friends were watching YouTube videos and passing around a .38-caliber revolver that was empty. He said one of his friends made "pop shots" at him.

Pfeiffer said he went to a counter where he found a .45-caliber semiautomatic, a magazine and a round. He said he unloaded the magazine from the gun and placed it on the bed, emptied the barrel and swept the room with the gun landing on Scott. He said he doesn't remember pulling the trigger.

In the interview, Pfeiffer told investigators there were no arguments and no one was fighting, they were just "messing around."

Prosecutors also showed six videos made by law enforcement of the semiautomatic functioning properly.

The Journal previously reported Pfeiffer was arrested near the scene two hours after police learned about the incident. Pfeiffer made one of the initial 911 calls saying he shot Scott in the shoulder and that his friend was "bleeding seriously."

The trial continues Friday morning.

