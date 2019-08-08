As the calendar approaches mid-August, it's that time of the summer when lifeguards and other city summer staff begin leaving for school, and with it comes the closure and adjusted hours for city pools.
The last day for swimming at the Parkview Pool and Horace Mann Pool is Saturday, August 17. Sioux Park's Jimmy Hilton Pool will remain open through Labor Day, September 2 and will operate from noon to 6 p.m. daily with 11:30 a.m. early entry for pass holders. The Roosevelt Swim Center's outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day and open to the public from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7:30 p.m. Sundays (open swim times vary).
"As we approach mid-August each summer we begin to lose many of our lifeguards and summer staff as they return to school," said Emily Carstensen, City Recreation Specialist. "We assemble remaining lifeguards and staff and keep one outdoor pool as well as the Swim Center's outdoor pool open through Labor Day for continued summer pool enjoyment."
The Roosevelt Swim Center's indoor facility will also be closed August 18-September 2 for annual scheduled maintenance. This will include the Center's racquetball courts, spa, steam rooms and all indoor pools.