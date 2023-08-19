Effective Monday, Aug. 21, the Sixth Street west stairwell of Rapid City's downtown parking structure will be closed for scheduled renovations.

The Fifth Street east stairwell will open up for public access beginning this weekend, according to city officials.

“Crews have been working the past several weeks on the east stairwell next to Fifth Street with the public accessing the structure from the Sixth Street west stairwell,” said Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “Contractor crews are at a point where the east stairwell can be opened to public access and work can commence on the west stairwell next to Sixth Street.”

Both stairwells will be open for access this weekend. The Sixth Street stairwell will be closed several weeks to public access.

City Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson advises the public to continue using caution when driving or walking in the parking structure with equipment and contractor crews continuing to work in the structure.

The downtown parking structure renovation project is scheduled for completion this fall.