Clots, brain damage: Physician warns of long COVID, urges vaccines

As South Dakota sees thousands of visitors arriving for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally while numbers of COVID-19 cases increase statewide, Dr. Shankar Kurra urges everyone to protect themselves against getting or spreading the virus.

“Truly this is a disease I wouldn’t want any of my family members, neighbors or community to get,” said Kurra, who is Monument Health’s vice president of medical affairs and a board certified internist.

“COVID-19 is a new disease and we are just figuring out the impact. One of the things that frightens me as a physician is it causes blood clots to develop in vital organs. Even in folks with mild infections, in a year or two they can develop clots and that can be life-threatening,” Kurra said.

“This is not the coronavirus that causes the common cold. This is not something you want to get,” he said. “If someone is believing the myth that it is nothing but the common cold, this aspect (the potential for blood clots) should alert them to be cautious. People who get the common cold do not end up getting blood clots.”

Kurra said the medical community is learning about the effects of long COVID-19 – the long-term effects from a COVID-19 infection – on the brain and lungs.

“Even with asymptomatic COVID-19, even those folks can end up with long COVID. It decreases your cognitive skills. The best studies suggest a 10-point drop in IQ. It affects your brain,” Kurra said.

“It also affects lungs. They can have decreased oxygen levels; that impacts your brain. Your brain needs good levels of oxygen to function. These are not benign things,” he said.

Vaccines are readily available for residents and visitors who want to get vaccinated and better protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Vaccinations are available at Monument Health hospitals, urgent care locations and clinics, Kurra said. For those who have already received their two-dose vaccine, Kurra recommends getting the booster shots.

“For the rally itself, because we’ll have a large influx from diverse regions around us, there is an increased risk of reporting more positive cases of COVID-19. That is the nature of pandemics. It’s more likely for the virus to find susceptible hosts,” he said.

“Wear a mask even if you have all your vaccines or boosters. You still don’t want even a mild form of the disease,” Kurra said.

Even before rally visitors started arriving, COVID-19 cases statewide have increasing for weeks. The state Department of Health’s July 27 report indicates there are 1,498 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and 4,390 active infections. Those numbers do not include at-home testing or unreported infections.

The good news, Kurra said, is that while that state is seeing high rates of positive tests for COVID-19, there are not as many people being hospitalized.

“There’s widespread community outbreak of the BA.5 variant but the good news is it is not resulting in a high number of hospitalizations you would expect, even though people are spreading it and most people who are unvaccinated or not boosted are getting the disease,” Kurra said.

“The vast majority (being hospitalized for COVID-19) are unvaccinated. If you’re vaccinated and boosted you are less likely to get a severe form of the disease and less likely to be hospitalized,” he said. “We’re not seeing an increase in deaths. All of this suggests the best way to prevent additional hospitalizations is vaccinations and if you’re already vaccinated, to get the booster.”

Wearing a mask, in addition to being vaccinated, offers more protection against becoming infected, Kurra said.

“If you’re in a closed, crowded indoor space like a restaurant or bar, your risk (of getting infected) is increased because of the large number of people involved,” he said. “If you’re in an open space, your risk is low. My recommendation from a public health perspective is for the public to take precautions.”

“Masking is a great tool if used correctly, and it really protects,” he said. “A mask should have a nice tight fit on the bridge of the nose and around the chin. An N95 mask is even better. That really keeps it tight and prevents air leakage.”

Talking is a simple, effective test to determine whether your mask fits well. When you speak, the mask should suck in and then suck out, Kurra said. A mask needs to be worn correctly over the nose and mouth to effectively protect the person wearing it.

“If you are undergoing chemotherapy or you have autoimmune conditions, those folks we always recommend they wear a mask in public. They’re at risk of any kind of infection because they’re immune system has been suppressed,” he said.

Kurra advised that people 50 and older, or people younger than 50 who have underlying conditions such as diabetes or asthma, should also wear masks, especially in crowded indoor spaces.

“If you’re living with someone vulnerable, you also have the responsibility to protect them, or if you’re living with someone immunosuppressed, (you) can be a risk to your family members. Heed caution and wear a mask,” Kurra said.